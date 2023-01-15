FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council held a Recommitment Celebration at the Fayetteville Public Library to remind us of the dreams Dr. King left behind.

More than 700 hundred people gathered in a room to hear several speeches and giveaways of several awards and scholarships that will change people’s lives.

Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, the president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council organized Saturday night’s MLK recommitment celebration and says more change needs to come.

“We recognize that Dr. King left and there was still work being done and so this opportunity to challenge ourselves to pick up the torch and to continue to carry on the work that Dr. King left behind us,” Higgins said.

The celebration consisted of inspirational speeches, love, and music that had a way of touching your soul just like Dr. King.

“When you love yourself deeply, then you are equipped to love others so Martin is a moment a figure, an exemplar in a great tradition,” Dr. Cornel West said.

Dr. Cornel West is a political activist and tonight’s key speaker and says he wants to keep Dr. King’s traditions alive.

“He’s part of a vital tradition and that tradition is rooted in something that never goes out of style, which is integrity, honesty, decent, generosity, and treating people right and trying to serve,” West said.