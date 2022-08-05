FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Friday it was named the 2022 Recycling Program of the Year by Resource Recycling for the collection division’s efforts in recycling, food-waste diversion, and education.

According to a press release, Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., was named the Large City winner. Other finalists for the Small City category were Marquette County, Mich., and San Marcos, Texas.

“Fayetteville has gone above and beyond to help residents and businesses divert their food scraps from [the] landfill, even handing out free collection buckets and setting up numerous drop-off centers,” Resource Recycling said in a media release. “The city also conducts robust outreach through multiple avenues.”

The City will be honored for its recognition at the 2022 Resource Recycling Conference, the only national event dedicated to enhancing municipal recycling. The conference will be held Aug. 15-17 in Austin, Texas.

To read the Resource Recycling media release announcing the winners, click here. To learn more about the City’s Trash and Recycling Collection efforts – including the only city-run residential food-waste program in the state – click here.