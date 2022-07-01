FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has selected its new Arts and Culture Director, a press release announced Friday.

The City named Joanna Bell to the new position. She will reportedly lead planning efforts for the city’s first Arts and Culture plan that will guide project and programming implementation moving forward.

Bell comes from Theatresquared where she was director of marketing and communications. She previously served as director of programs for the American Theatre Wing, a New York City-based organization that founded the Tony Awards. In that role, she oversaw programs ranging from grants, awards, professional development initiatives, Emmy-nominated media productions, and national partnerships.

She holds a master’s degree in arts administration from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre from James Madison University.

I am thrilled to have been selected to serve as Fayetteville’s first Arts and Culture Director. I have been fortunate to be a part of our city’s remarkable growth and have personally experienced Fayetteville’s commitment to creating a sense of place and fostering artistic expression. Now, I’m looking forward to working with the Parks team, the City Council, the Mayor and all stakeholders across the region to chart a path to strategically grow, strengthen and enhance our investment in the arts and culture ecology that is such an integral part of our community. Joanna Bell, Arts and Culture Director

The City says the Arts and Culture Director will be the liaison to the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange.

The position is housed within the Parks, Natural Resource and Cultural Affairs Department. She begins her new role July 25.