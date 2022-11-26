FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s downtown area will show three new large-scale recycled artworks created by two Northwest Arkansas residents.

Cheri Bohn of Elkins and Tom Flynn of Rogers will have their sculptures showcased at the Lower Ramble until the end of the year.

“Flynn’s pieces include a solar-powered lightning bug and a tall flower, both made from recycled metals,” a press release states. “Cheri Bohn installed a door frame filled with a colorful stained glass mosaic.”

The public art installations are part of a partnership the City of Fayetteville has with the nonprofit Art Ventures NWA.

Cheri Bohn has been working with stained glass for more than 20 years. Her work will be displayed at the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville until the end of 2022 (Art Ventures).

Tom Flynn, a lighting and electrical designer, has been creating sculptures for the last 15 years. His work will be displayed at the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville until the end of 2022 (Art Ventures).

Tom Flynn, a lighting and electrical designer, has been creating sculptures for the last 15 years. His work will be displayed at the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville until the end of 2022 (Art Ventures).

“As part of the mission to bring art to everyone, Art Ventures is thrilled to have work accessible to the entire community and visitors of NWA through this public display,” the press release states.

In Bohn’s piece, “2020,” Cheri Bohn described it as, “Cracked, shattered, and broken. This door is my reaction to the year 2020. Made from scraps collected over a 25-year period!”

Tom Flynn described his work in a press release, “I want to make people smile and maybe look at my work and see that things are not always what they appear to be. I am often inspired by what I find, every piece of metal has the potential to become something more than itself.”