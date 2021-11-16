Fayetteville offering tours of Cultural Arts Corridor construction progress

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-hour tours of the construction on the new arts corridor in downtown Fayetteville will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. for 20 people on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents approved the bond for Cultural Arts Corridor — now called The Ramble — in 2019 and work from the Fay Jones Woods site includes restoration of Tanglewood Branch Creek, removal of invasive species, a canopy walk, overlook and improved access to the Razorback Regional Greenway from the Fayetteville Public Library via accessible trails, according to a press release.

Environmental Director for the City of Fayetteville Peter Nierengarten will be guiding the tours, which will begin in the south library parking lot.

Tour attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes. Hard hats and safety vests will be provided.

Residents can sign up for a tour here.