FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police say they arrested a man wanted for suspected battery after he was found hiding in an attic Wednesday.

According to a post on the FPD Facebook page, police were searching for Jeffrey Federinko, 37 when they learned he was in a house located at 433 E. 12th Pl in Fayetteville.

Upon arrival, officers found he was hiding in the attic of the building. After a short standoff, police say they entered the building and arrested Federinko without incident.