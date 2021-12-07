Fayetteville Parks and Recreation offering new holiday 5K race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced in a press release Tuesday, Dec. 7, a new holiday race for runners to participate in this holiday season.

The inaugural “White Elephant 5K” will happen on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. on the Fayetteville Square downtown, according to the release.

City streets will be used for the course, connecting racers to Fayetteville landmarks, such as the square, Dickson Street, Wilson Park and Old Main.

There will be holiday music, photo opportunities, hot chocolate and a variety of “white elephant” gifts for runners and guests to partake in the festivities.

The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages, with a registration fee of $10 for kids and $25 for adults age 16 and up. Click here to register.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Sign up online or contact the Parks department to become involved.

If you’re curious as to what the course will look like, a map can be viewed here.