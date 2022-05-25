FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police made an arrest Tuesday for an April 2021 hit and run that left a cyclist seriously injured.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page, on Tuesday, May 24, officers arrested Cody Stewart, 21, after a thorough investigation that led to Stewart’s confession.

Stewart, Courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

Police say the victim of the incident suffered a broken bone near the eye, a broken nose, a chipped tooth, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and internal injuries.

Stewart is currently facing charges of Leaving the Scene of An Accident and Failure to Yield.

He has a hearing set for May 27.