Fayetteville PD asks for the public’s help in an April 27th hit & run

Local News

"You can't just do that and take off," said cyclist Doug Glenn.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fayetteville Police photo. Truck may have been involved in a hit & run on 4/27/2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department released two photographs of a white truck that may have been involved in a hit and run on April 27, 2021, around 6:42 p.m., at the intersection of N. Gregg Ave. and W. Township Street, injuring a cyclist.

Photo courtesy Fayetteville PD.

The truck may have minor damage on the passenger side. On the center of the back glass, there is a large decal of a bass fish jumping out of water and a black Army logo at the top corner of the back glass.

Cyclist Doug Glenn’s bike after the driver hit him and took off. 4/27/2021.

The cyclist, Doug Glenn, is recovering from a broken nose, ankle and pelvis. Glenn told KNWA/FOX24, “I don’t think he saw me and we hit.”

If you have information about the incident, the vehicle, or the driver, please contact FPD Detective Vermillion at 479-587-3520. The incident number is #2021-28502.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers