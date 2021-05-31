Fayetteville PD asks for the public’s help in an April 27th hit & run

Fayetteville Police photo. Truck may have been involved in a hit & run on 4/27/2021.

"You can't just do that and take off," said cyclist Doug Glenn.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department released two photographs of a white truck that may have been involved in a hit and run on April 27, 2021, around 6:42 p.m., at the intersection of N. Gregg Ave. and W. Township Street, injuring a cyclist.

Photo courtesy Fayetteville PD.

The truck may have minor damage on the passenger side. On the center of the back glass, there is a large decal of a bass fish jumping out of water and a black Army logo at the top corner of the back glass.

Cyclist Doug Glenn’s bike after the driver hit him and took off. 4/27/2021.

The cyclist, Doug Glenn, is recovering from a broken nose, ankle and pelvis. Glenn told KNWA/FOX24, “I don’t think he saw me and we hit.”

If you have information about the incident, the vehicle, or the driver, please contact FPD Detective Vermillion at 479-587-3520. The incident number is #2021-28502.