FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you need a car seat installed or checked, stop by the Northwest Arkansas Mall Wednesday, April 6 and the Fayetteville Police Department will assist.

According to a tweet from the department, officers will be set up offering free seats and installations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maps of the event location can be found below.







Police ask you please clean your vehicle before arrival. Seats will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.