FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced it is partnering with Einstein Bros. Bagel Company for its next Coffee with a Cop.

If you are interested in coming out to meet local police officers and enjoy some coffee and conversation with them to answer any questions you might have, visit Einstein Bagels at 1500 N. College Ave. on Thursday, May 5 from 7-9 a.m.

There will be stickers, bracelets and coloring books available for kids.