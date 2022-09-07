FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting near McDonald’s on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m, and an officer who was nearby responded immediately after hearing the gunshots. Upon arrival, he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He and other responding officers began to render first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a suspect and the event is being treated as an active homicide investigation.

The release says the initial investigation leads authorities to believe this was not a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.