Fayetteville Police investigating homicide of 19-year-old woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Chief of Fayetteville Police Mike Reynolds, authorities have arrested one individual in connection to the Jan. 13 murder of a 19-year-old woman.

According to a post on the department Facebook page, at approximately 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, officers responded to 29 W. Village Lake Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving efforts, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the initial investigation, police determined the shooting to be a homicide and later identified a possible suspect and brought them in for questioning.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Chief Reynolds announced the arrest of one juvenile male for Manslaughter, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.