Fayetteville Police Department issues warning over social media transactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department wants to remind people, especially around the holidays, if you are making a transaction exchange for items posted on social media, do so in a public area.

According to a Facebook post, Fayetteville Police have responded to numerous robbery reports from these types of exchanges in the last 48 hours and they advise those selling or purchasing items posted online to avoid secluded parking lots, dark alleys or other unpopulated areas.

The department encourages well-lit and heavily populated areas. They even recommend the police station as an exchange area.

If you see or are a victim of a robbery of any kind, contact the FPD at 479-587-3555.

