FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post made by the Fayetteville Police Department, police are looking for Jessica Hernandez, 15.

Hernandez is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 100 lbs.

Police say she is wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with holes.

If anyone has any information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts, contact (479) 587-3520.