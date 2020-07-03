Fayetteville police making it safe for July 4th

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are working to keep everyone safe for July 4th.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers will be out looking for drunk drivers, but this year they will also make sure everyone is complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re just there to keep everyone safe and we just ask that everyone cooperates. We haven’t had any real issues here in Fayetteville. It’s all about education and cooperation and we appreciate the public’s help with that,” said Police Sergeant Tony Murphy.

Police have been busy helping hand out masks so businesses can stay in compliance with the city’s new ordinance.