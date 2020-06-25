Fayetteville Police officers presented with ‘Law Enforcement Hero Award’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Three Fayetteville Police officers are being recognized for their acts of heroism and bravery while taking quick action to try and save the life of one of their own officers.

On Thursday, June 25th, Fayetteville PD’s Sgt. James Jennings, Officer Natalie Eucee, and Cpl. Seay Floyd were presented with the ‘Law Enforcement Hero Award’ by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum and MAGLITE.

The three officers sprang into action back on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 when fellow Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was murdered while sitting in his patrol car in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville police department. Carr’s partner Officer Natalie Eucee along with Cpl. Seay Floyd and Sgt. James Jennings quickly sprang into action apprehending the suspect and attempting to save Carr’s life.

The three officers along with representatives from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and MAGLITE joined KNWA Today for an exclusive interview ahead of the awards ceremony. Officer Eucee shared details on what it means to be recognized for the award and how the local community can get involved with the Officer Stephen Carr Memorial Fund.

“The award for us is really just is keeping Stephen Carr’s name alive and we just appreciate having the opportunity to do that and remember him.” said Eucee.

Donations for the Stephen Carr Memorial fund can be taken to any NWA Bank OZK’s location and made to the “Stephen Carr Memorial Fund” account. All money raised will go toward the Stephen Carr Memorial at the new Fayetteville police headquarters. Donations can also be mailed to Bank OZK, 1549 E. Joyce Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

The National Law Enforcement Hero program is a joint effort between MAGLITE and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The program periodically honors single officers, groups or whole departments for an extraordinary commitment to upholding excellence in law enforcement activities.