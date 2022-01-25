Fayetteville Police revive potential overdose victim

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police department shared a video to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 25 showing one of its officers reviving a potential overdose victim.

You can watch the video above to see Officer Rublee revive the overdosed man.

According to the post, on Jan. 15, Officer Wyatt Rublee responded to a call of a possible overdose. When Rublee arrived on the scene, he discovered a man in a vehicle who was not breathing and turning blue.

Rublee then administered a dose of Naloxone, causing the man to wake up as emergency personnel removed him from the vehicle.

The department noted it has been carrying Naloxone since 2018 and has administered the life-saving medication 40 times due to a rising number of opioid overdoses.

FPD wants to remind the public how dangerous opioid drugs are, but also that Arkansas is one of 40 states that exercises the “Good Samaritan Law,” which provides immunity from arrest if you call law enforcement about an overdose.

Arkansas Act 1222 also provides immunity for anyone administering Naloxone.