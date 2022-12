FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department is looking for public help identifying a home burglary suspect caught on camera.

The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and “multiple items of value were stolen,” according to a Facebook post from FPD.

Unnamed suspect of a residential burglary that occurred Nov. 24, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark (Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department).

The video shows a male with his face covered breaking into a residential area with what appears to be a screwdriver.

If you have any information about the case contact Detective Anderson at 479-587-3520 reference case #2022-81489.