Fayetteville Police seize multiple firearms in arrests

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a Facebook post, the Fayetteville Police Department seized multiple firearms and arrested multiple individuals after responding to an incident at 3001 W. Wedington Drive.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an armed man threatening multiple individuals with multiple firearms.

Fayetteville Police, along with deputies from Washington County, were able to bring order to the scene and arrest Chad Bitner, 46, for aggravated assault.

Police said they also arrested other individual on misdemeanor charges.

Officers seized multiple firearms at the scene and took suspects into custody.