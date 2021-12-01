Fayetteville Police seize multiple firearms in arrests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a Facebook post, the Fayetteville Police Department seized multiple firearms and arrested multiple individuals after responding to an incident at 3001 W. Wedington Drive.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an armed man threatening multiple individuals with multiple firearms.

Fayetteville Police, along with deputies from Washington County, were able to bring order to the scene and arrest Chad Bitner, 46, for aggravated assault.

Police said they also arrested other individual on misdemeanor charges.

Officers seized multiple firearms at the scene and took suspects into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers