FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2022 Tree City USA recipient for the 28th year in a row.

The designation comes in honor of Fayetteville’s commitment to effective urban forest management. Cities receive the Tree City USA recognition by meeting or exceeding the program’s requirements, which are described as having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

National Arbor Day is celebrated annually in the U.S. on the last Friday in April. The City of Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day in October with the Celebration of Trees. During the 2022 Celebration of Trees, Urban Forestry gave away more than 1,200 trees to Fayetteville residents.

The City of Fayetteville says it recognizes and promotes the value of a healthy urban forest. Trees provide multiple benefits, including increased property values, reduced home cooling costs, carbon sequestration, oxygen, the removal of air pollutants, and much more.

To learn more about the importance of trees and review resources, such as invasive plants and native alternatives, proper tree mulching, tree care tips, and other tree information, visit the Urban Forestry webpage.