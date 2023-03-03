FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is inviting its residents to give their input on the Walker Park Master Plan.

The City’s Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department is hosting a drop-in community visioning session at the park on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to gather ideas.

Along with opportunities to help plan for the park, the City says a variety of fun and family-friendly activities are planned for the event, including archery, a disc golf demo, chalk art, tinker stations and more. These activities will be hosted near the skatepark and playground area. Nearby parking is available off S. Block Ave.

In the event of inclement weather, the planning session will be moved to the Yvonne Richardson Community Center, located at 240 E. Rock St., at the same time.

Along with community input sessions, an online questionnaire will be available for residents to provide feedback and contribute to the development of this new plan. The questionnaire will be available soon on Speak Up Fayetteville, the City’s online engagement portal.

Using information gathered in this first phase, the City says several concepts for the park will be developed. A second phase of public feedback will be used to gather public opinion on those concepts sometime in the late spring. Learnings and ideas from community feedback will be used to develop a draft master plan for review in late summer.

This project is funded by the Park Improvement Projects Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. Click here to learn more.

Created in 1949, Walker Park is one of Fayetteville’s oldest parks. The City says this planning process using community input will help shape its future improvements.