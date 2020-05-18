Fayetteville Roots Festival postponed until August 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Roots Festival has postponed events until August 26-29, 2021.

“It is the safest decision for our community, who come from over 30 states and countries and gather each August. The health and safety of our community is paramount,” organizers announced in a release on Monday.

The festival says it’s working with its confirmed 2020 artists and chefs to reschedule for next year.

“We have great optimism that we will be able to keep the lineup the same. This will take time though, and we will make an official announcement about the 2021 lineup once we are able to do so.”

2020 lineup

If you purchased tickets for the Fayetteville Roots Festival 2020, here’s what organizers say you can do:

1. Keep your tickets for Roots 2021. All ticket holders will have their existing tickets (and seats if applicable) for the 2020 festival moved forward to the August 2021 festival. You don’t need to do anything. This option is vital to our financial stability. Thank you for sticking with us!

2. Request a Refund. We understand that some may need a refund. Email thecrew@therootsfest.org to request a refund (by June 18th, 2020). Please include your full name and order number. Ticket holders requesting a refund will also have the option of a partial refund, donating a portion of their ticket price to Roots to help us during this uncertain financial situation and sustain our efforts in 2020, including our Roots Meals for Musicians program