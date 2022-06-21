FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is seeking public input regarding its Community Development Block Grant 2022 Action Plan, a press release announced Tuesday.

The plan details how the city will fund identified needs for low-to-moderate-income Fayetteville residents through the CDBG program.

A summary of the Action Plan and Budget is presented below:



ADMINISTRATION $ 101,423

HOUSING $ 501,554

REDEVELOPMENT $ 74,576

PUBLIC SERVICES $ 48,085

CASA of NWA $ 10,000

Magdalene Serenity House $ 11,900

OneCommunity $ 15,300

Partners for Better Housing $ 10,885

TOTAL $ 725,638

The public comment period is June 20 – July 19. A public hearing will be held in City Hall Room 111 on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Public comments may be made in the following ways:



Email: yfields@fayetteville-ar.gov

Mail: City of Fayetteville, Community Resources Department, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Dropped off in person: Community Resources office, 125 W. Mountain St. (Church Street entrance), Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Phone: 479-575-8260.

Comments about the plan are due by 5 p.m. July 14. The plan is a requirement for entitlement cities, such as Fayetteville, to receive CDBG funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A draft of the Action Plan can be downloaded here. Also, residents may request a copy by phone at 479-575-8260 or by email at community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov.

For more information about CDBG programs, call the Community Resources Department at 479-575-8260, or visit the Community Development page on the City’s website.