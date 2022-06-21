FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is seeking public input regarding its Community Development Block Grant 2022 Action Plan, a press release announced Tuesday.
The plan details how the city will fund identified needs for low-to-moderate-income Fayetteville residents through the CDBG program.
A summary of the Action Plan and Budget is presented below:
ADMINISTRATION $ 101,423
HOUSING $ 501,554
REDEVELOPMENT $ 74,576
PUBLIC SERVICES $ 48,085
CASA of NWA $ 10,000
Magdalene Serenity House $ 11,900
OneCommunity $ 15,300
Partners for Better Housing $ 10,885
TOTAL $ 725,638
The public comment period is June 20 – July 19. A public hearing will be held in City Hall Room 111 on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. All interested parties are invited to attend.
Public comments may be made in the following ways:
- Email: yfields@fayetteville-ar.gov
- Mail: City of Fayetteville, Community Resources Department, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701.
- Dropped off in person: Community Resources office, 125 W. Mountain St. (Church Street entrance), Fayetteville, AR 72701.
- Phone: 479-575-8260.
Comments about the plan are due by 5 p.m. July 14. The plan is a requirement for entitlement cities, such as Fayetteville, to receive CDBG funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A draft of the Action Plan can be downloaded here. Also, residents may request a copy by phone at 479-575-8260 or by email at community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov.
For more information about CDBG programs, call the Community Resources Department at 479-575-8260, or visit the Community Development page on the City’s website.