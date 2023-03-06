The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2022 Trendsetter City, as well as a 2022 Volunteer Community of the Year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Community Resources Department is seeking public feedback on its Community Development Block Grant projects in 2022.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides a CDBG to the City each year to develop projects and activities to improve housing, public and community facilities, and to provide public services, principally for low-to-moderate income residents of Fayetteville.

Each year the City prepares a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report that provides information concerning funding amounts and resources and activities regarding the CDBG. 2022’s CAPER can be viewed here.

The City says it encourages all its residents – especially those of low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, minorities, and persons with disabilities – to review and comment on the report. Comments will be accepted through Monday, March 20.

You can also request a copy of the report by emailing community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov, or by calling 479-575-8260. Comments also may be mailed to Yolanda Fields, community resources director, at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville.

For more information about CDBG programs, please call the Community Resources Department at 479-575-8260 or visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/1262/Community-Development.