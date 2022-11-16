FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is asking the public for input on its latest park system master plan draft.

According to a press release, the plan will help set the vision and guide the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department’s efforts over the next 10 years.

The City says that the current 104-page draft has been developed after multiple public engagement opportunities, including public meetings, focus groups, and questionnaires. It will be its first park system master plan since 2002.

Development of the new master plan reportedly began in 2018 and is meant to include achievable strategies regarding the department’s development, programming, funding, and priorities for the future, the press release said.

The window to provide feedback will be open until Nov. 23. You can do so by clicking here.

A joint meeting of the Parks Advisory Board and Parks Master Plan Advisory Committee will be held via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, during which the plan draft will be discussed with different elements explained. This meeting will be recorded and available for public view on the City’s website.

This meeting, as well as the drafted plan and more information about the process, also can be found on the City’s website here.