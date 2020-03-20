Fayetteville suspends recycling pick up

Fayetteville hopes recycling changes will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Fayetteville will no longer pick up recycling bins.

City leaders made the announcement in hopes it will stop the spread of the coronavirus. The city says you can still drop off your recyclables at the following locations.

The drop-off sites, which will be available 24 hours a day beginning Monday, March 23, include:

Happy Hollow Recycling Drop-Off, located at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

Marion Orton Recycling Drop-Off, located at 735 W. North Street (now open 24 hours per day)

Boys and Girls Club, located at 560 N. Rupple Road (source-separated containers)

Lokomotion Family Fun Park, located at 4520 N. College Ave. (source-separated containers)

Gary Hampton Field, located at 2790 N. Salem Road (source-separated containers)

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 2925 Old Missouri Road (source-separated containers)