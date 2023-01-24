The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2022 Trendsetter City, as well as a 2022 Volunteer Community of the Year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s recycling and trash collection services are suspended for Jan. 25 due to road conditions caused by inclement weather.

According to a press release from the city, many area roads are slick, creating safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and driving up hills.

The city says all Wednesday residential recycling, trash and yard waste collection routes are being suspended.

According to the city, residential collections will resume when road conditions allow for safe collections. No extra bag charges will be assessed to Wednesday residential customers during their next collection day.

The release says residents who do not wish to wait for recycling services to resume can have access to two recycling drop-off facilities that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The city says the transfer station on S. Happy Hollow Road is temporarily closed for repairs.

According to the city, commercial routes on Jan. 25 are suspended and will resume when road conditions allow for safe collections. If the weather improves, the city says it is possible that missed commercial routes will be collected on Jan. 26 or Jan. 27 with critical facilities being prioritized for collection.

The city says more information on locations and what is accepted can be found here. More information about recycling and trash collection services can be found here.