FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Public Works Department announced it will implement a lane change this week for southbound traffic at the intersection of S. School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to a release, the southbound, outside lane of S. School will be changed into a right-only westbound turning lane. The change is expected to be completed by Friday, Dec. 2.

Changes reportedly include installing a new arrow turning signal and marking on the road.

Public Works Director Chris Brown said the change is being made to “improve the capacity of southbound traffic turning right at the intersection,” which is one of the busiest in the city, and to “reduce congestion at the intersection.”

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/list.aspx.