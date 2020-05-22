Fayetteville to implement ‘Slow Streets’ around Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will temporarily implement the ‘Slow Streets’ initiative on certain roads around the Wilson Park neighborhood beginning on Tuesday, May 26.

‘Slow Streets’ is a nationwide initiative designed to discourage “unnecessary vehicle traffic” and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Signs will be placed on the following streets to “discourage cut-through traffic and notify drivers of reduced speed limits,” the city said in a release on Friday.

Trenton Boulevard , between N. College and N. Park Avenues

, between N. College and N. Park Avenues N. Park Avenue , between Trenton Boulevard and W. Prospect Streets

, between Trenton Boulevard and W. Prospect Streets W. Prospect Street, between N. Park and N. Wilson Avenues

The city says the Wilson Park neighborhood was chosen because it’s seen an increase in pedestrian traffic since the coronavirus pandemic began

Neighborhood residents and their guests, as well as park visitors and emergency responders, will not be impeded by the “slow streets.”

“By piloting a “slow streets” approach in this area during the pandemic, the City hopes to achieve higher visibility, raise greater awareness and collect more information and feedback than might be possible in a lesser-traveled neighborhood,” the City of Fayetteville said in the release.

The measure will be in effect for 24 hours a day for approximately 12 weeks.

Residents who would like to request a slow street treatment for their neighborhood are encouraged to visit the City’s Tactical Urbanism Process.