Fayetteville waiving parking fees for the holidays

A parking meter is a device used to collect money in exchange for the right to park a vehicle in a particular place for a limited amount of time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a news release from the City of Fayetteville, parking fees will be waived from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 in certain downtown areas.

Fees will be waived in parking lots and on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and Downtown Square Business District.

Paid parking will be reinstated at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District on Sunday, Dec. 26 and at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Monday, Dec. 27.

Officials ask drivers to be mindful of spaces reserved for Lights of the Ozarks vendors on the Square and marked residential parking spaces throughout the districts.

For more information about parking and to view maps of available spaces, click here.