FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville wants to hear from the public on its plans to update Bryce Davis Park.

This weekend, it held a public input meeting seeking advice on two concepts for the park.

The concepts include expanding the pavilion, adding more dog park space, and installing shade pavilions.

At the meeting, Fallon Henry with Crafton Tull said many people said they would like to see hammocks, art, and pickleball courts added to the design concepts.

“These are the kids that are going to grow up here and the families that are going to spend their weekends or evenings here, it’s just really important that we accommodate what they want, and create space for them,” said Henry.

You can still submit your thoughts to the city of Fayetteville on their website. The questionnaire will be available until June 5.