FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman is facing a felony charge after police say she assaulted another person with a knife.

According to a preliminary report, Fayetteville Police were called to an apartment complex in the city around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, July 3.

Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be blood outside of the apartment as well as inside. Once the arresting officer entered the apartment, he found Deidre Ahevonderae, 27, standing inside the doorway with multiple cuts on her fingers.

The report states police ordered the woman to exit the apartment. The officer then found a man with a knife cut to his neck.

According to the victim’s statement, he and Ahevonderae were arguing when she became emotional and grabbed a knife from a counter and held it to his neck.

The victim said he did not realize he had been cut as Ahevonderae was “holding the knife to his throat.”

Police arrested Ahevonderae at Washington Regional Medical Center on a preliminary charge of Aggravated Assault.