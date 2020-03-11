Fayetteville woman to serve 10 years on drug-related charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman will serve 10 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised probation after being found in possession of over 80 grams of methamphetamine.

Angeline Towery, 41, was being investigated by local law enforcement for trafficking meth in the Northwest Arkansas area when officers spotted her conducting a drug transaction in a parking lot.

Detectives subsequently pulled over the vehicle Towery left the scene in and located methamphetamine, a digital scale, cocaine, several pills, and counterfeit currency.

After being tested by the DEA crime lab in Miami, Florida, it was determined that Towery was in possession of 82.5 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Towery was indicted by a federal grand jury in October of 2019 and pleaded guilty in December 2019.