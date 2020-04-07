First Tee fundraiser postponed, auction moved online

Local News

by: Peyton Knott

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas announced that their fundraiser, “A Fundraiser FORE Kids Unlike Any Other,” is postponed until the fall, but the auction part of the fundraiser is being moved online.

The fundraiser was scheduled to take place at the new TopGolf in Rogers this upcoming Saturday, but due to the closure of non-essential businesses is being pushed until a later date.

The online auction will take place from April 11th to April 19th and will feature a host of items up for grabs.

To see a preview of some of the items up for grabs, visit The First Tee’s website here.

