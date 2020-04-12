First Tee NWA’s social distancing auction is live

Local News

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:
First_Tee_grows_newest_golfers_15_20190402200228

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas was forced to postpone a fundraiser until the fall but is still holding an online auction to benefit kids at risk in the area.

The money raised will go to the First Tee NWA Scholarship Fund which is used to help kids of all means in Northwest Arkansas, especially those who have experienced financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The online auction is on from April 11th to April 19th and features a variety of items available to bid on.

The “A Fundraiser FORE Kids Unlike Any Other” event is being moved to a later date in the fall that is to be determined.

You can see the items available and place bids at First Tee’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories