First Tee NWA’s social distancing auction is live

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas was forced to postpone a fundraiser until the fall but is still holding an online auction to benefit kids at risk in the area.

The money raised will go to the First Tee NWA Scholarship Fund which is used to help kids of all means in Northwest Arkansas, especially those who have experienced financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The online auction is on from April 11th to April 19th and features a variety of items available to bid on.

The “A Fundraiser FORE Kids Unlike Any Other” event is being moved to a later date in the fall that is to be determined.

You can see the items available and place bids at First Tee’s website here.