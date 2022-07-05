FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Thursday is returning to the Fayetteville Square on July 7 with a new theme.

The free, family-friendly event will take over the square from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and include live music, art installations, food trucks, group bike rides, and more all under the theme of “Ozark Oasis.”

According to a press release, the theme will feature a pop-up installation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River. The installation will reportedly feature a woven waterfall composed of retired climbing ropes from Arkansas climbers and weft made of regionally found objects and fibers.

Artists Abby Hollis, Sezanna Wallace and Ziba Rajabi will weave a river that questions what materials and immaterial things flow through and define our region.

In addition to the live music lineup of Abby Howard, Ley Lines and Ashtyn Barbaree, local food trucks Sweet Scoops Blender Bar, Margaret’s Juan Rose, Hype Coffee, Poor Man’s Pizza, Saguaro Southwest Grill, Flavorful Kettle Corn, ShoBo’s Kitchen, and Arkan-Thaw Ice Shavers will be set up to offer drinks, snacks and dinner for attendees.

Also, in keeping with the Ozark Oasis theme, the release notes the Slow Roll Community Bike Ride is “Greenways and Waterways – a leisurely tour of Fayetteville’s creeks and trails.” The ride leaves the square at 6 p.m. and those who join can bring their own bike or rent an e-scooter and join the free ride.

The event is weather dependent. For full details, visit the event page on Facebook.