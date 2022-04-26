FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Thursday is returning to the Downtown Fayetteville Square next month with new hours beginning on May 5.

Arts and music celebration will run from 5:30-9 p.m. and include a diverse lineup of live music, artistic demonstrations and installations, as well as food trucks, group bike rides and an arts market featuring more than 30 independent artists who create items in a variety of mediums.

Experience Fayetteville says the theme for May is “Natura” and will feature a community art project. Looms built out of reclaimed cedar by Ozark Acres will be on hand and attendees will be able to make organic tapestries made from native grasses, flowers and other natural elements.

Taking the stage for music will be Austin Cash, Kevin Blagg and Christian Serrano-Torres featuring emcee Jasper Logan. A Kids Zone, presented by Lewis Automotive, will also be onsite.

Local food trucks Hype Coffee, Wicked Wood Fired Pizza, Margaret’s Juan Rose, ShoBo’s Kitchen, The Food Truck by IDK? Café + Catering, BeaverTails Pastry and Arkan-Thaw Ice Shavers will be on hand to offer food and drinks for attendees.

In keeping with the Natura theme, the Slow Roll Community Bike Ride will offer a tour of the city’s legacy trees. The ride leaves the square at 6 p.m. and the map can be found here. Attendees can bring their own bike or rent an e-scooter and join the free ride.

First Thursday is also participating in the city’s Outdoor Refreshment Area (ORA). Beer purchased at First Thursday may be carried throughout the entirety of the square and the ORA designated area. All of the rules of the ORA apply.

The event will be weather dependent. For full details visit the event’s Facebook page.