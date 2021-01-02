Five people hospitalized after Springdale apartment fire early Saturday

Four adults, one child taken to hospital after fire destroys two units at Colony Square Apartments, Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — An early morning fire at the Colony Square At Springdale apartment complex sent five people to the hospital early Saturday morning.











An early morning fire at the Colony Square At Springdale apartment complex/ Tavares Jones

Springdale Fire Dept. tells KNWA News, crews were dispatched to the complex located in the 500 block of Sanders Avenue and AQ Cir. around 5:56 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 2). According to Assistant Chief Ron Skelton, the fire started in a first-floor apartment in building 1310 and quickly spread out a back window up to a second-floor unit.

A total of five residents were transported by ambulance to the hospital, including a child. Between the two apartments, eight people are now displaced due to the fire damage. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the families.

At last check, no additional details have been released as to the extent of the injures of those who were transported to the hospital. Fire investigators arrived on the scene just before 7:30 a.m., there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KNWA News for additional updates.