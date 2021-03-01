Florists remember lives lost to COVID-19 through ‘Floral Heart Project’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than half a million lives have been lost due to coronavirus across the country and florists nationwide are using their talents to remember them.

For Mechel Wall, a florist/farmer in Pea Ridge, this #FloralHeartProject hits close to home.

She is hoping to honor more than lives lost to the virus, such as people’s jobs or even their homes.

As a florist, she said the number of COVID-19-related funerals she has made floral arrangements for has had a lasting impact on her.

On top of this, she has dealt with a lost personally.

“I have a younger brother who has been autistic his whole life — just a joyful, happy, gregarious guy,” Wall said. “When the COVID-19 lockdown hit, he just became very frustrated and unhappy.”

Wall said due to self-harm related to COVID-19-related isolation, her brother ultimately lost his life.

The flower display will be at the Bentonville Lake and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge until Tuesday, March 2nd.

A bucket of flowers is beside both displays for people to lay a flower down on the display and take one with them to someone they love.