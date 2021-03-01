Florists remember lives lost to COVID-19 through ‘Floral Heart Project’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than half a million lives have been lost due to coronavirus across the country and florists nationwide are using their talents to remember them.

For Mechel Wall, a florist/farmer in Pea Ridge, this #FloralHeartProject hits close to home.

She is hoping to honor more than lives lost to the virus, such as people’s jobs or even their homes.

As a florist, she said the number of COVID-19-related funerals she has made floral arrangements for has had a lasting impact on her.

On top of this, she has dealt with a lost personally.

“I have a younger brother who has been autistic his whole life — just a joyful, happy, gregarious guy,” Wall said. “When the COVID-19 lockdown hit, he just became very frustrated and unhappy.”

Wall said due to self-harm related to COVID-19-related isolation, her brother ultimately lost his life.

The flower display will be at the Bentonville Lake and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge until Tuesday, March 2nd.

A bucket of flowers is beside both displays for people to lay a flower down on the display and take one with them to someone they love.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers