Flower shops face decrease in business amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the most popular Valentines Day gifts to give is a bouquet of flowers.

Cindy Stevenson of Zuzu’s Petals and Gifts in Fayetteville talks about how their business has differed this year from last year before the pandemic.

“We are a business that is very event coordinated. We do a lot of weddings and we do a lot of events at the u of a, and of course all of that disappeared,” Stevenson said.

She says they are working to get their deliveries done before the snowstorm hits.

