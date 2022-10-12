FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Damage was left to the former Arsaga’s at the Depot building after a fire broke out Wednesday morning on W. Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville Fire Assistant Chief Willie Watts, crews responded to calls at approximately 2:14 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

Watts confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that there was heavy damage to the back patio and lighter damage to the inside. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and could reportedly take a couple of weeks to complete.