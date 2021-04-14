Fort Smith Police Department to use grant to add counselors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announces it will use a grant to add two counselors who will help with mental health and addiction crises.

Cpt. Daniel Grubbs says the grant is about $43,000, paying two service providers to partner with the police department’s crisis intervention unit.

He says the counselors will follow up with people to reduce relapses. “Those type of addiction and mental health professionals in the field with us and having them in house, that’s a progressive agency. That’s what we represent. And that’s a part of 21st policing concepts,” Cpt. Grubbs said.

$3,000 will go to better computer equipment in the crisis intervention unit.

Grubbs says the grant will start April 26th.