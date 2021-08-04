Fort Smith woman celebrating her 100th birthday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Janell Jones of Fort Smith is turning 100 today!

Janell was born in Caulksville, Arkansas on August 4, 1921 to JB and Gertrude Nunnelee as the third child in the family. Their family, which later became a family of 5, moved a lot due to her father’s job which ultimately took them during the Great Depression all over the State of Oklahoma. Her father built roads and actually helped build the road from Ratcliff, Arkansas to Fort Smith in the early 1920s.

Janell graduated from Muskogee, Oklahoma high school in 1939. She married L.H. Jones that year and raised 2 children, Jere Louise and John Andrew, in Westville, Oklahoma where Mr. Jones owned and operated Jones Rexall Store for over 25 years.

Jerre Lou and Doug Moore live and raised their family of 3 children in Fort Smith. John and Kay Jones now live in Rogers, Arkansas after retiring and living in Corpus Christi, Texas for 40 years. Janell has 7 great-grandchildren.

Janell moved to Fort Smith 25 years ago after Mr. Jones passed away. She has since been an active member at East Side Baptist Church and also is an active member of the literacy council teaching people to read. Mrs. Jones is a life-long artist and finished her last painting in February. She taught Sunday School for many years and still loves to study her Bible as well as do Bible Study Fellowship online.

She lived alone until 2019 when she moved into the new Methodist Senior Assisted Living in Fort Smith.