FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools announced it is taking the next step in its search for a new superintendent by offering a public input session for parents to attend.

The district says in addition to parents, it hopes to gather input from patrons, staff and students on what qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.

The session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Ramay Junior High School. An online survey has also been created to gather input.

Current superintendent Dr. John L Colbert will retire in June 2023.