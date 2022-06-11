BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Free boat safety education and boat inspections will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 at the Prairie Creek Boat Ramp, according to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Image from Benton County Sheriff’s

The public safety department’s of Beaver Lake will provide education on boat safety, inspections on boats and answering any questions the public may have. Free lake resources will be available as well.

The next Boat Safety and Inspection Clinic event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 9 at Horseshoe Bend Marina.