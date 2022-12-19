FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The premier South winter beef festival “Frost Fest” is returning to Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus, a press release announced.

According to the release, the festival will be held on Feb. 4 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and will highlight craft breweries, creators, and makers while supporting non-profits in Northwest Arkansas.

The release notes that Frost Fest provides attendees with a keepsake-tasting glass for beer sampling and access to the festival grounds which include over 40 breweries, vendors, live music, artists, and food trucks.

There will also be music on-site with performances by Fayetteville singer, yodeler, and songwriter Nick Shoulders & OK Crawdad, as well as the local punk group, The Phlegms, and local rock band, Vintage Pistol.

Tickets are available for those 21 years and older and can be purchased online now at fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest. Options include early access, general admission, and designated driver admission.

A percentage of the ticket sales will benefit nonprofits Barley, Hops & Water, Apple Seeds Inc., Arkansas Brewers Guild, Arkansas Climbers Coalition, Ozark Highlands Trail Association, and Ozark Off-Road Cyclists.

“This is going to be an epic year for Frost Fest,” said Andrew Blann, Marketing Director,

of Fossil Cove Brewing. “We are excited to bring this celebration of craft beer back to

Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We have great live music planned for

this year and we’ve got a lot of fantastic breweries from around the country ready to share their

beers with our community.”

Ticketing information and details on how to become a presenting sponsor or vendor for

Frost Fest 2023 can be found online here.