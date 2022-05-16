FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of ongoing road construction on N. Shiloh Drive, the City of Fayetteville announced the Fulbright Expressway westbound offramp and onramp at Shiloh will be closed overnight on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20.

According to a press release, the closures will take place starting at 9 p.m. each night and reopen by 6 a.m. the following day. Crews will be performing a two-inch mill and overlay of the onramp and offramp, and the equipment needed to perform this task is too large for traffic to be flagged around.

The city says also during this time, the section of Shiloh between N. Gregg Avenue and Steele Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. Vehicles will be able to access N. Northwood Avenue and N. Sandpiper Drive from the Steele and Shiloh intersection. Detour signs will direct traffic to Van Asche Drive.

The temporary changes are part of a construction project to improve two intersections on Shiloh, at the on/offramp for the Fulbright Expressway, and where Shiloh meets Steele Boulevard. The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019, according to the release.

The city notes lane shifts, closures and delays will be needed along this high traffic area for the safety of the public and construction workers. Drivers are asked to be observant and use extra care when driving in this area.

For more information on the project, visit fayettevillear.gov.