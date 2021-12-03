Garth Brooks show at Razorback Stadium sells 70,000 tickets in 90 minutes

Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The highly-anticipated Garth Brooks concert at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. did not disappoint in ticket sales as it was reported in a press release 70,000 tickets were sold in 90 minutes, Friday, Dec. 3.

The concert, which is Saturday, April 23, is Brooks’ first time ever playing in Razorback stadium and his first Arkansas show in seven years.

Tickets are still available for the in-the-round seating and can only be purchased through Ticketmaster on the app, by calling 1-877-654-2784 or at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

