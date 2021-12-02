Garth Brooks talks upcoming show at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Garth Brooks stopped by on KNWA/FOX24 to talk about his upcoming show at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Brooks’ mother is from Marshall, Ark., so he’s been to the Natural State many times and said the show “will be like coming home for us.”

Brooks has not played a show in Arkansas in seven years and referenced his familiarity with the state as a reason why he decided to come back.

“It’s a guaranteed good time,” Brooks said. “It’s just a bunch of guys and girls that grew up kind of the same way I did, so you feel like you already know everybody in the room.”

He also said that the atmosphere in Arkansas turns concerts “into a party.”

Fans can expect to hear the old hits, as well as new music. “We’re gonna bring it all,” Brooks said.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.